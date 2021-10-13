The Cobb Chamber will host Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker at its November Marquee Monday luncheon, presented by Superior Plumbing, on Nov. 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.
Snitker has been in the Braves organization in different roles since joining the minor league as a player in 1977, and became the manager in 2016. Named the 2018 National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, he became the sixth Braves manager to take the team to the postseason by his second full season.
At the luncheon, Snitker will sit down to discuss his personal and professional journey. In addition to the keynote presentation, the program includes a celebration of the county’s top educators with a presentation of a one-year car lease from Voyles Automotive Group to the Cobb County and Marietta City School's District Teachers of the Year.
Registration is now open through Nov. 3. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members, $40 for non-members. Registration is at https://bit.ly/3BAuXRP.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 11:45 a.m. A security screening will be required at check-in.
Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.