The November Marquee Monday luncheon is Nov. 9 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
There is limited in-person attendance is on a first-come basis and virtual attendance option available.
Pamela Whitten, president of Kennesaw State University, will deliver the State of KSU address. Whitten was named KSU's fifth president on June 12, 2018. As president, she has made improving the student education and experience her top priority, by enhancing the availability of in-demand courses, growing summer enrollment, initiating new faculty and advisor hiring, creating scholarships and strengthening the research capacity of the university.
Register by Nov. 4 to confirm attendance in person. Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted. Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space. To attend virtually, register for the event by Nov. 6, selecting the virtual attendance option.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9077/details.
