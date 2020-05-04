As the voice for small business in Cobb County, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce has literally has its hands full since the outbreak of COVID-19. In response, the chamber has launched a number of initiatives to help the businesses in need during the outbreak that has caused so much strife and uneasiness for them during this time. Here are just a few of the ways you can reach out to, learn from and glean some information from the chamber in order to survive the current, past and future repercussions of the stay-at-home orders and the new world of working from home during and after COVID-19.
♦ Economic Recovery Taskforce – The taskforce for economic recovery have gathered data via a business impact survey and are working across industries to support economic stability. These include:
♦ Business Reopening Guidelines – Dana Johnson, COO of the chamber, has worked with various organizations in Cobb to develop guidelines for businesses to safely reopen. The guidelines were recently released and cover preparing offices’ work spaces and workforces, mitigating the spread of the virus and phasing their reopenings.
♦ Business advocacy – The chamber’s advocacy team has been working directly with the county’s congressional delegation on the following issues:
♦ Advocating for the initial round of funding in the CARES Act
♦ Working fixes to the initial legislation based on feedback from its members
♦ Advocating for additional funding for CARES Act (PPP & EIDL) funding
♦ Providing member feedback to Congressional offices in real time.
In addition, they have been working with its partners, including the Regional Business Coalition, Georgia Chamber and U.S. Chamber for sound public policy during this uncertain and difficult time.
♦ New COVID Support Website – In late April, the Cobb Chamber launched its new website surrounding the efforts amidst the coronavirus, covidsupport.cobbchamber.org. This is a comprehensive website, designed in-kind by DynamiX (a Kennesaw-based website development company), featuring information on financial assistance, small business resources, Chamber webinars and virtual events, and who’s hiring. Jeff Jahn, CEO of DynamiX, can be reached for more information via email at jjahn@dynamixwebdesign.com or by phone at 404.380.1862.
♦ Operation Meal Plan Update – This program has some amazing data to share. To date, eleven thousand meals have been served. Twenty-three nonprofit organizations have received meals through the program and 21 restaurants have participated. To learn more about Operation Meal Plan and how to help, visit covidsupport.cobbchamber.org/operation-meal-plan.
♦ Thank you letter campaign – The chamber launched a letter writing campaign to support our heroes fighting on the front lines of this pandemic. The campaign includes addresses to Cobb-based ambulance services and medical personnel. Visit covidsupport.cobbchamber.org/covid-19-resources for more information on how to write letters and get them distributed. You can also look for the news story “Thank a Health Care Provider” on the site to find out more about how to help.
♦ The chamber’s May events are moving to a virtual format. Each week, the chamber is using the guidelines set forth by Governor Brian Kemp and the Center for Disease Control, based out of Atlanta, to make decisions regarding the chamber’s events. For the month of May, its events are moving to a virtual format. The chamber’s team is in the midst of planning for one of it’s biggest monthly events, Marquee Monday, held generally the first Monday of each month; Cobb Connections; the Cobb Executive Women Monthly Luncheon; the Cobb Young Professionals events, and many others.
For those interested in keeping track of the chamber’s events, webinars and other resources, a good place to follow for updates is covidsupport.cobbchamber.org/webinars.
♦ Cobb Shops To Go continues to grow and support retailers and restaurants. Posts are made throughout the day, every day, at www.facebook.com/CobbShopsToGo
Like many other businesses and organizations during this crisis, the chamber is always changing, but also always there to help. Do not hesitate to contact the chamber or other small business resources to find out how to get through the pandemic and continue to make Cobb a healthy business community. Also, turn to page three for Cobb Chamber Chair John Loud’s perspective and guidance on ways to survive the economic effects of this outbreak.
