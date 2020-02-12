NorthWest Georgia Oncology Centers P.C., which has an Austell and Marietta location, announced Dr. Madhurima Uppalapati, M.D., as its new president and medical director.
As president, Uppalapati will oversee strategic direction for the centers and internal operations of the facilities. She is a board certified oncologist with 15 years of experience in oncology and hematology.
She assumed the new role on Jan. 1. Prior to that, she served as medical director for the organization during 2019, and was instrumental in the development and implementation of a professional services agreement with WellStar Healthcare System. She is heavily involved in transitioning of electronic health records for the organization, updated and implemented a service delivery model for the physicians at NGOC, while also conducting clinical integration and operational management of the strategic partnership structure with WellStar.
Dr. Uppalapati completed her fellowship training at Georgetown University Hospital and has also received her Executive MBA from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
For more information, visit www.ngoc.com.
