The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Northwest Cobb Area Council will meet on March 18 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Governors Gun Club, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw.
The speaker will be Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of Development for the Atlanta Braves. He will share updates on the team as they prepare for Opening Day.
The Council will also recognize the recent accomplishments and awards given to the Harrison and Allatoona high school football programs.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Northwest-Cobb-Area-Council-9167/details.
