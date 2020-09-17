Northside Vascular Surgery has added Dr. Samuel E. Victoria Jr. to the practice's East Cobb and Atlanta/Sandy Springs locations.
Dr. Victoria is a vascular surgeon who specializes in limb salvage, pedal access, hemodialysis access, venous disease and minimally invasive cutting-edge procedures such as TransCarotid Artery Revascularization for carotid disease and the prevention of stroke, Fenestrated Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair and percutaneous deep venous thrombectomy. He is among a few vascular surgeons in the state with the expertise to perform the FEVAR procedure, which offers hope for patients with an aortic aneurysm near the kidney and mesenteric arteries.
Northside Vascular Surgery has four locations. The East Cobb location is at 4800 Olde Towne Parkway, Suite 420 in Marietta.
For more information, visit nvs-ga.com.
