Effective Jan. 1, all 26 imaging centers within the Northside Hospital system that provide mammography services, as well as the ScreenAtlanta mobile mammography van, will offer digital breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography.
In Cobb County, 3D mammography will be available at:
- Northside/Acworth Imaging, 4791 South Main Street, Suite 140, in Acworth.
- Northside/East Cobb Imaging, 4800 Olde Towne Parkway, Suite 100 in Marietta.
- Northside/Marietta Imaging, 780 Canton Road NE, Suite 230 in Marietta.
Northside was the first hospital in Atlanta to offer 3D mammography, offering it at its Atlanta Breast Care Center in September 2011.
The latest generation of the technology provides a more comfortable experience, with equipment that is curved to fit the patient and a shorter compression time. During the same compression, patients receive their traditional screening mammogram in combination with breast tomosynthesis, which takes a series of low-dose images from multiple angles around the breast. The images are then reconstructed by a computer to provide a 3D model of the breast.
To schedule a mammogram, call 404-851-6577. For more information, visit northside.com/breast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.