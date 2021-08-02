Georgia-based Northside Hospital health care system and UnitedHealthcare announced that they have renewed their relationship.
The renewal ensures UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans will have uninterrupted access to care at Northside’s Atlanta, Cherokee and Forsyth hospitals.
The multi-year agreement also restores access to Northside’s Gwinnett and Duluth hospitals as well as the Glancy Rehabilitation Center and Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center for people enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, effective Aug. 1. All four facilities have also joined the network for UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage plans, including the UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage National PPO plan.
UnitedHealthcare members will have continued access to Northside’s physicians and outpatient facilities.
For more information, visit northside.com or www.uhc.com.
