Northside Hospital announced that it is adding physicians and expanding outpatient locations.
Among them was Dr. Jeff Polekoff of Internal Medicine of East Cobb. A Northside Network Provider, Internal Medicine of East Cobb has a new place to call home.
Dr. Polekoff will now treat patients at 1121 Johnson Ferry Road, Building 2, Suite 100 in Marietta. He is a board-certified physician in internal medicine with more than three decades of practice experience. He specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of medical conditions in adult patients.
For more information, visit imeastcobb.com or northside.com.
