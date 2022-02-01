The Cobb Chamber is accepting nominations and applications for the 2022 Small Business of the Year awards.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 25. Applications close on March 21.
In 1982, the Small Business of the Year awards were established to honor the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy.
For the 2022 competition, the Cobb Chamber will name the 2022 Small Business of the Year, the Top 20 Small Businesses of the Year, the Businesses to Watch – businesses that have launched three years ago or less – and the Next-Level of Excellence award. New for 2022, the Next-Level of Excellence award recognizes companies that have exceeded SBA size standards and are continuing to excel.
Business owners can nominate themselves or other businesses. Nominees and applicants must:
Comply with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s size standards.
The applicant must be the owner, partner or major shareholder of the business, and active in its day-to-day operations.
The business must be financially stable and operational for a minimum of three years with the exception of the Businesses to Watch, which is less than three years.
Businesses must be a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce at the time the award is presented.
Once applications are submitted, each application is judged on business growth and performance, business challenges, unique and innovative approaches, community involvement and contributions, company culture and employee relations. For the 2022 Small Business of the Year competition, an independent evaluation team will choose a top 20, and from that group the top 5 finalists will continue on in the competition to be named the 2022 Small Business of the Year award. For Business To Watch and Next-Level of Excellence applicants, an independent evaluation team will choose the top three applicants for each award category. An overall winner for each award category will be chosen from the top three applicant pool.
The winners will be announced at the Small Business of the Year Breakfast on May 16 from 8:45 to 10 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.