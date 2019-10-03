The Cobb Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year awards.
The awards are presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County and whose impact through the years is recognized.
Qualified candidates should demonstrate definable, exceptional deeds that showcase a dedication to making Cobb County or one of its areas a better place to live, work and play. Nominees may have a history of impacting the community, in addition to notable contributions made throughout the course of this year.
The individual should be extremely active and hands-on in a Cobb County community and should be easily considered a role model. Awards are given to deserving individuals based on nominations in the Acworth, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Marietta and West Cobb areas.
All nominations must be submitted by Oct. 18.
To make a nomination, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/CITIZEN_OF_THE_YEAR.ASPX.
For more information, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.
