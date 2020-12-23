East Cobb resident Nick Modares, president and managing broker of Business Brokers Inc./Atlanta Business Advisors, was honored by the Georgia Association of Business Brokers as a life member of the 2020 Million Dollar Club.
Modares and 18 other brokers helped sell nearly $61 million worth of small, medium and large businesses.
Modares, who is the 2020 GABB treasurer, achieved life member status in the Million Dollar Club for achieving more than a million dollars in sales for three consecutive years.
He is also the managing broker for the Georgia branch of Gottesman Company, a Mergers & Acquisitions group based in Manhattan, New York.
The GABB Million Dollar Club awards recognizes outstanding business achievements of professional Business Brokers for successfully closing business aquisition transactions totaling one million dollars or more. The GABB has the only Accredited Real Estate School in Georgia that focuses on business and
Commercial Real Estate-related transactions and CE Credits.
For more information, visit https://gabb.org/gabb-business-brokers/.
