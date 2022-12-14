With the completion of a new funding agreement between the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority and Cobb County, the authority will likely redevelop the Galleria Specialty Shops to an on-site hotel for convention visitors.
CUMBERLAND — A new revenue sharing agreement between Cobb County and the authority which owns and manages two of the county’s busiest venues is now a done deal.
On Wednesday, the board of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority met to ratify the deal, which had been approved by the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday. It was unanimously approved by both.
The agreement renews the revenue split from the county’s 8% hotel-motel tax for the next 30 years, giving 62.5% to the authority and 37.5% to the county — the same split as previously existed.
Importantly for the authority, it allows the body to move forward with a long-discussed redevelopment of the Galleria and the Specialty Shops mall. The authority would be required to issue bonds for the $100 million-plus undertaking, which has been on hold until the authority can nail down its long-term revenues.
Authority board member Bob Voyles described the agreement’s finalization as a “win-win” for both parties, and said the authority would soon undertake a feasibility study to get the ball rolling on redevelopment.
“The purpose of the study is ultimately to analyze the financial viability of doing all this work, and making sure that it’s a good investment by the county and by the authority,” Voyles said. “…What (commissioners) have done is that they’ve showed faith in this authority, that we’ve managed things well to date and that we’ll continue to do so into the future. So we’re very excited about it.”
Voyles added the hotel wouldn't be competing with others in the Cumberland market, as it'd be intended to provide on-site lodging for convention visitors.
One of the tweaks of the new agreement, meanwhile, is that when the authority’s bonds for the Galleria and CEPAC mature in 2026 and 2029, additional income from not having to service that debt could come back to the county, Cobb Finance Director Bill Volckmann told the MDJ earlier this week. Those funds could be used to promote tourism countywide.
Said authority board chairman Jerry Nix, “The real work begins now.”
