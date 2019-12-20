The Town Center Community Improvement District and Town Center Community Alliance announced the installation of a new sign for Aviation Park.
Designed and fabricated by the Kennesaw State University Master Craftsman program, this sign is located in front of the park on the corner of Barrett Lakes Boulevard and Cobb Place Boulevard, adjacent to the end of the Cobb International Airport runway.
The artistic team at KSU took inspiration from flight, aviation, play and childlike fun when designing the piece. With foundations engineered by Arcadis and installation by Integrated Construction and Nobility Inc., the 19-foot-wide stainless-steel sign displays the name of the park and features paper airplane-like structures with some as tall as 10 feet.
“The Aviation Park project was a great collaboration between the Master Craftsman Program and the Alliance for many reasons," said Page Burch, sculpture lecturer and Master Craftsman program coordinator. "It aligned perfectly with our goal of creative placemaking within the community and allowed the students who worked on the project to see the tangible results from these efforts. It allowed us to further interact with the Kennesaw area that we are a part of by bringing student-built artwork to the public. These types of high-impact practices benefit everyone involved and allows us a greater investment into our community."
Aviation Park, which opened in November 2017, features an open space for airplane viewing, a playground area, Zagster bike station, parking and restrooms.
“One of the Alliance’s primary goals is to enhance creative placemaking in the Town Center community,” says Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID. “The Alliance acts as a tool by which the Town Center CID can enrich the Town Center area in an even more impactful way than either could do on their own. We are thrilled to be a part of such a mutually beneficial partnership between the KSU Master Craftsman Program and the Alliance. Coming together under the collective goal of creative placemaking is the most effective way to make the Town Center community the best it can be.”
This new sign is just one of several ways the Alliance is working to enhance Aviation Park. Alongside KSU’s Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books, the Alliance unveiled plans for phase II of the park, including a plane display, several art, history and S.T.E.M.-focused exhibits, and other innovative installations. Each exhibit will be interactive and have a curriculum available.
For more information, visit http://www.towncentercid.com/projects/aviation-park/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.