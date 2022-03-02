Marines from local Detachment 1280, with assistance from Legion vets, raise Tutton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jasper's garrison flag which measures 45'x25' and is attached to a new 100-foot pole in front of the dealership. Tutton said, "the flag is about patriotism and represents our core values as a company."
Commandant Bill Crain of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1280, center, and Drew Tutton, owner of Tutton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jasper, stand with some of the veterans who participated in raising the dealership’s extra-large United States flag.
It took over 20 veterans to hold the gigantic outstretched U.S. flag waiting to be hoisted at the Feb. 24 ceremony. A crowd of over 100 attended the flag raising.
Over 100 patriotic citizens came to Tutton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Feb. 24 to witness the raising of a gigantic U. S. flag measuring 45’x25’ and extending 100 feet into the heavens.
Over 100 came to Tutton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Feb. 24 to witness the raising of a gigantic U. S. flag measuring 45’x25’ and extending 100 feet into the heavens.
Extra-large flags are designated as “garrison flags” by the Army for special occasions and the new one at the dealership is about the same size that Scott Francis Keys saw flying over Fort McHenry when he wrote the national anthem.
The occasion was to raise the flag and hold a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting, but it was more than a business event for owner Drew Tutton. His patriotism, family values and Christian witness were evident to attendees throughout his address.
“I want to thank you for being here on one of the biggest days of my life and sharing in my dream of owning Jasper Jeep,” said an emotional Tutton, a resident of Waleska. He thanked former owner Mike Lowe for the legacy and brand that he built over 46 years and for giving “my team the opportunity to serve this great community.”
Tutton invited members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1280 to raise the flag with the assistance of other community veterans. “To me, our flag represents God, His love and grace for us, our families, our country, our freedom and patriotism,” Tutton said. “All of this is our core values as a company.”
His firsthand view of patriotism came from his dad who served in Vietnam with the Army. It was Tutton’s high school coach, after he quit school, that got his attention telling him, “you can stay here and be a deadbeat or come with me.”
“I came from a dead-end road to open roads because God opens roads,” Tutton said.
Those open roads have led the once auto sales associate to being the managing partner of Ed Voyles in Marietta and Birmingham, owner of Tutton CDJR Jasper, owner of two Open Roads Complete RV dealers in White and Acworth plus other businesses. Tutton’s story can be found at tuttongroup.com.
