A new Cobb-based campaign has launched to help restaurants struggling with business loss because of COVID-19.
Sterling Seacrest Partners, a Cobb risk management and insurance brokerage firm, is working with Atlanta businesses to “Take Out the Virus” at www.takeoutthevirusATL.com. Area businesses are pledging to support local restaurants, helping restaurant employees and their families.
The firm has pledged to pay for take-out orders purchased at area restaurants by giving each of its 150 employees $50 for ordering take-out from a local restaurant and $100 if the employee orders from a restaurant that is also a Sterling Seacrest client.
The firm is challenging other Atlanta area businesses to support area restaurants by sponsoring a night of ordering in to help Take Out the Virus.
Several businesses have already signed up, including Benedetti Gucer & Associates, a wealth management firm; Piedmont Pediatrics; and Leff & Associates Public Relations.
For Piedmont Pediatrics, the doctors wanted to support their people who have been working straight through the pandemic crisis and to support the restaurant community around the hospital.
