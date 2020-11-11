Fresh off its run as a pop-up shop at The Avenue East Cobb, Solstice will open its new location on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The shop is located in a suite on the third floor of the Synovus Building, 1200 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb.
It will feature a curated array of stones hand-selected from vendors across the world, unique stone bracelets and pendants, sage, chimes and eco-friendly gifts.
Beginning in 2021, the Solstice Studio will be hosting a full slate of intuitives, including Marietta’s own India Leigh, who will be offering readings, events and classes on subjects relating to astrology, numerology, tarot, mediumship, stones, metaphysical healing and shamanism.
During Saturday's opening, Leigh will be on hand for mini-readings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are available.
Solstice Showroom & Studio's hours will be Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.solstice.love.
