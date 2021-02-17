The Exercise Coach opened in Marietta on Feb. 10.
Marietta native Jennifer Irvin opened the location at 3894 Due West Road, Suite 270 in Marietta. This is the first of three locations that she and her husband, Jim, plan to open over the next three years. The other locations are planned for Buckhead and the Emory areas.
Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach’s personalized programs are optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week. The studio's robotic exercise technology is combined with the guidance of certified coaches to provide a unique, comprehensive approach to fitness.
Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has more than 100 studios operating nationwide.
For more information, visit http://exercisecoach.com.
