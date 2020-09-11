Abboss Sharifzadeh, DMD will soon be offering dental services to Kennesaw at his brand-new office, Baker Road Dental Care.
The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice, located at 4090 Jiles Road NW in Kennesaw, is set to open on Sept. 18. The office will offer routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services.
Dr. Sharifzadeh earned a bachelor’s degree from Clayton State University in Morrow and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University – Augusta. He is an active member of American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.
Appointments can be made by calling 470-519-0489 or visiting http://BakerRoadDentalCare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.