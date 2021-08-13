Chicken Salad Chick will have the grand opening of a new restaurant located in the Parkside West Cobb shopping center at 3805 Dallas Highway in Marietta.
The ribbon cutting event will be Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and doors officially opening at 10 a.m. The West Cobb location is the brand’s 18th company-owned restaurant in Georgia and the 35th statewide.
The restaurant will also host friends and family events on Aug. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., benefiting MUST Ministries. First responders, local businesses, school officials and other community officials are invited to attend one of these philanthropic events. Groups can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicken-salad-chick-west-cobb-friends-and-family-preview-tickets-163126258029.
Guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s page at https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWestCobbGA/, now through grand opening week. There will also be other giveaways and specials at the new restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.