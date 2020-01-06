Johnny Walker Realty, 262 Church Street in Marietta, announced that Liz Helenek is a new agent with the company.
Helenek, a transplant from New Jersey, relocated to Marietta in 1979. A graduate of Kean College in New Jersey, she became a real estate agent in 1983, and a broker in 1989.
As a 36 year veteran, she has weathered many changes in the real estate business. She has also been a real estate appraiser. She holds the senior real estate specialist and the accredited buyers representative, both from the National Association of Realtors.
She is also president of South Square Neighborhood Association advocating for homeowners who reside south of Marietta Square and has finished a book on houses and a collection of poetry, entitled “The Naming of the Trees.”
