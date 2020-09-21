Cal Hardie, manager of the Barnes Store in Mableton, recently became a real estate agent and land specialist for Whitetail Properties Real Estate.
Hardie, whose expertise in Georgia land began with a hunting background, specializes in hunting, recreational, farming and timber land.
For more information, call Hardie at 770-296-2163 or visit his agent page at WhitetailProperties.com.
