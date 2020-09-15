With COVID-19 shuttering many local stores and putting a halt to the weekly Smyrna Farmer’s Market, Neighbor’s Feed & Seed owners James TK and Bill Lobe saw an opportunity to help.
In March, when many local businesses were forced to shut their doors, the business created a space to give businesses a place to sell their goods and residents a safe place to come together and shop.
The Outdoor Market, held every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offers a variety of vendors that changes from week to week, but staples include just-picked local produce from TK, TK’s wood-fired pizza, TK tea, Grateful Bread’s fresh baked goods and homemade jams and jellies.
Neighbor’s Feed & Seed, a farm and garden supply store focused on sustainable living, is Smyrna’s oldest continually operating business. At over 100 years old, the business has been at its current location at 1565 Roswell Street in Smyrna since 1974.
For more information, visit www.neighborsfeedandseed.com.
