NCG Cinema Acworth, 4421 Cinema Drive in Acworth, announced they are open and have some opportunities to experience the movies like never before.
Every Wednesday for the month of July, all movies will be free at NCG. Participants can watch classic movies like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and more.
For safety guidelines and procedures, visit https://ncgmovies.com/re-opening-ncg/.
