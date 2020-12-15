Marietta-based MUST Ministries announced that the Canton location is partnering with Bethesda Community Clinic to provide their Mobile Medical Unit offering free healthcare services to anyone in need.
The Mobile Medical Unit will be at the Canton location on the first Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“MUST is excited to partner with Bethesda Community Clinic to bring free medical care to our Cherokee County clients who don’t have the necessary resources for even the most basic healthcare,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST Ministries. “Bethesda Community Clinic’s mission is to provide quality healthcare services to those in need so by bringing the Mobile Medical Unit to our MUST Canton location, we’re able to work together to provide crucial health services to the local community.”
Every service offered in the Bethesda Community Clinic will be available on the fully equipped Mobile Medical Unit including primary care, chronic disease management, women’s health, pediatric care, sick visits and physicals.
For more information, visit www.mustministries.org.
