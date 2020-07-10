The MUST Ministries Marketplace, a retail store where people in need can receive free clothing for their families, will reopen on Monday after closing for four months due to COVID-19.
The public is also invited to shop and discover bargains that benefit MUST Ministries’ programs. To celebrate reopening, the Marketplace will offer special discounts Monday through July 20 including 20% off total purchase and 50% off furniture and all clothing.
The 4,600-square foot thrift store helps fund MUST Ministries’ commitment to helping area residents move from poverty to stability. MUST's clients have the option to purchase items from the Marketplace in addition to the free vouchers they receive, giving them a feeling of parity and not just charity.
The Marketplace will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.mustministries.org.
