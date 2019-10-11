Todd Mussman, Ryan Turner and Chris Hall, Smyrna locals and Unsukay Concepts partners responsible for Muss & Turner’s, Eleanor’s, Local Three Kitchen & Bar, and co-founders of Giving Kitchen, are stepping into the pizza game with the launch of MTH Pizza.
The neighborhood pizzeria, located doors down from Muss & Turner’s in the Ivy Walk complex, will open on Monday.
MTH Pizza — named after the restaurant partners Mussman, Turner and Hall — will serve 16-inch chef-inspired pies influenced by the seasons of the year and the whim of the partners. The dough will be scratch-made with non-GMO, high-gluten flour barring additives or conditioners, minimal yeast and fermented in cold temps for at least 72 hours. All pies are baked in a Renato brick oven.
The restaurant features three graffiti murals designed by local artist Matt Fields, who goes by the moniker LETRS. The first mural is inspired by “Baby Driver,” an Atlanta-filmed movie, and features a view of Smyrna’s Atlanta Road as seen heading into downtown Atlanta. The second features an ode to Mussman’s new nickname through a spread of Ice Cube’s “Check Yo Self” lyrics — “I make dough, but don’t call me doughboy” — complemented with iconic Smyrna images. The third, a nod to Team Hidi and Giving Kitchen.
The dining room features a mix of wood oak, white marble and stainless steel tables, booths and community dining options as well as patio seating.
Music features a communal playlist populated by team favorites set to a 20-inch disco ball.
In addition to five classic pies and five seasonally-inspired rotating pizzas, the menu will feature antipasto, salads, gelato, cannolis, beer and wine.
MTH Pizza will be open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.
For more information about MTH Pizza, visit mthpizza.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.