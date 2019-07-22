Motto Mortgage South, 48 Polk Street NW in Marietta, has been recognized as the No. 1 Motto Mortgage team in Georgia and the No. 26 team in the country.
The ranking was based upon loan volume among all loan officers in the Motto Mortgage network. Motto Mortgage South is owned and operated by Marietta local Tom Heyer.
For more information, visit SouthHomeLoans.com or call 678-594-3494.
