Following the success of their past indoor yard sales, Mostly Mutts is opening a 10,000 square foot thrift store at 6065 Highway 92 near Wade Green Road in Acworth.
The store will be called Mostly Mutts Market.
It will be a year round shopping destination to find great deals and discounts on brand new and pre-owned items with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.
Initial merchandise drop off dates are Feb. 1 and Feb. 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening will be Feb. 13. Regular store hours will be Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Examples of suitable merchandise donations include household goods, kitchen items, toys, games, craft supplies, artwork, furniture and rugs. Items must be in good condition. Not accepted are mattresses, baby cribs, car seats, heavy TVs or anything damaged or broken.
For more information, visit www.mostlymutts.org.
