Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced it has been recognized on the Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2021 list.
Moore Colson received the recognition as a best tax firm and was one of 250 firms recommended for this category. The second annual awards list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and the 278 firms who received this year’s recognitions were announced on Dec. 3.
