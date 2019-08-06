Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that it has been recognized by Construction Executive as a Top U.S. 50 Construction Accounting Firm.
Now in its 17th year of publication, CE is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its August 2019 issue, CE published a comprehensive ranking of the Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms after asking U.S. accounting firms with a construction practice to complete a survey. Data collected included 2018 revenues from construction practice, number of CPAs in the construction practice, percentage of firm’s total revenues from construction practice, number of construction clients in 2018, number of office locations with a construction accounting practice, number of employees with CCIFP certification and year construction accounting practice established. The ranking was determined by an algorithm that weighted these factors in descending order of importance.
Moore Colson ranked as the top 37th construction accounting firm among the top 50 in the U.S. and as the top-ranking Atlanta-headquartered firm.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
