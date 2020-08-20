Cumberland-based Moore Colson has been recognized by Construction Executive as one of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms in 2020.
Now in its 18th year of publication, CE is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its August 2020 issue, CE published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms after asking hundreds of U.S. accounting firms with a construction practice to complete a survey.
Moore Colson ranked 44th among The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms in the U.S. and as the top-ranking Atlanta-headquartered firm.
