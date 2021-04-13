Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced it has ranked as a 2021 top 15 regional accounting firm in the Southeast by Accounting Today.
Accounting firms are ranked by 2020 revenue, and Moore Colson ranked number 15 on the list of the top 29 regional leaders. The list includes firms located in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. According to Accounting Today, firms in the Southeast experienced an average regional firm growth of 7.02%.
Moore Colson also ranked on Accounting Today’s Firms to Watch list. This list is comprised of 45 firms located across the nation that had positive growth rates in 2020.
Accounting Today’s Top 100 and Regional Leaders list is published annually. In addition to the lists, Accounting Today provides reports with robust benchmarking data and summarizes growth strategies of the nation’s largest firms along with the service areas and client niches in which they are experiencing the most growth. This is the fourth year Moore Colson has participated in this survey.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
