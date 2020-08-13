Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced it has been ranked as a top 15 regional accounting firm in the Southeast by Accounting Today.
Accounting firms are ranked by 2019 revenue, and Moore Colson ranked No. 14 on the list of the top 26 regional leaders. The list includes firms located in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. According to Accounting Today, firms in the Southeast experienced the third highest average regional growth, at 9.31%.
In addition to ranking as a top 15 regional firm, Moore Colson also ranked on Accounting Today’s Firms to Watch list. This list is comprised of 44 firms located across the nation who had positive growth rates in 2019.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
