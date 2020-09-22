Cumberland-based Moore Colson has been ranked as a Top 200 Accounting and Advisory Firm in 2020 by INSIDE Public Accounting.
IPA has nearly 30 years of experience in independent reporting, surveying and benchmarking, and has ranked the highest performers in the accounting profession for more than 20 years. Each firm is rated on more than 70 unique metrics. In 2020, 540 firms were eligible for this accolade.
Moore Colson, which has ranked as a Top 200 largest firm in the U.S. since 2014, ranked No. 141 in 2020, moving up five positions from 2019. In 2018, Moore Colson ranked No. 166.
