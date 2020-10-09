Cumberland-based Moore Colson, an accounting, consulting and advisory firm, was ranked by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a Top 10 employee benefits and compensation consultant in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle compiles Atlanta's 20 Largest Employee Benefits and Compensation Companies list on an annual basis, and businesses are ranked by the number of employee benefit consultants.
Moore Colson ranked No. 9 on the 2020 list moving up two spots from 2019. This is the third year the firm ranked on the Top 20 list.
