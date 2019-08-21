Cumberland-based Moore Colson, a nationally-recognized and award-winning CPA and advisory firm, has been ranked as a Best of the Best Accounting and Advisory Firm in the U.S. in 2019, by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA).
Moore Colson has ranked as a Best of the Best firm since 2013, and in 2017, it ranked number one on the Best of the Best list. In addition to ranking as one of the top 50 Best of the Best Firms nationwide in 2019, the firm received several other accolades from IPA, including Top 200 Firm, Best of the Best Fastest-Growing Firm and Top 200 Fastest-Growing Firm.
Moore Colson, which has enjoyed steady organic growth since opening its doors in 1981, has ranked as a Top 200 largest firm in the U.S. since 2014.
IPA has nearly 30 years of experience in independent reporting, surveying and benchmarking, and has ranked the highest performers in the accounting profession for more than 20 years. Each firm is rated on more than 70 unique metrics with an ever-evolving proprietary formula with a key focus on staffing, training, governance, organizational structure and strategic focus. In 2019, 550 firms were eligible for this accolade and 50 firms were ranked on the Best of the Best list.
