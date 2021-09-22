Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that it has ranked as a Best of the Best Accounting and Advisory Firm in the U.S. and a Top 200 Accounting and Advisory Firm in 2021 by INSIDE Public Accounting.
In addition to these rankings, the firm received recognition as a 2021 Top 200 Fastest-Growing Firm.
Moore Colson has enjoyed steady organic growth since opening its doors in 1981. The firm, which has ranked as a Top 200 largest firm in the U.S. since 2014, ranked 124 in 2021, moving up 17 positions from 2020. Moore Colson was one of 50 firms to receive the Best of the Best recognition for 2021.
