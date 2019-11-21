Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that partner Steve LaMontagne will moderate the Atlanta Real Estate 2020 Forecast panel hosted by Bisnow on Dec. 5 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta.
Bisnow, founded in 2005, is an international digital media company that publishes daily newsletters and produces events focused on commercial real estate trends. Bisnow hosts more than 300 events a year that are attended by over 70,000 people, 2,000 sponsors and hundreds of speakers.
The event will feature two panels, one discussing capital flow and alternative assets and the other providing a summary of 2019 and an outlook for 2020.
LaMontagne will be moderating the Atlanta Forecast 2020 panel, which will discuss dominant development and design trends that evolved in 2019 and which ones can be expected to stay and the major projects in Atlanta will transform the CRE market next year. The panel will include representation from key players in the commercial real estate industry in Atlanta, including George Wells, executive vice president of Piedmont Office Realty Trust; Jarel Portman, founding principal of JPX Works; and Clark Dean, partner and executive managing director of Transwestern.
For more information, visit https://www.bisnow.com/events/atlanta/atlanta-2020-forecast-2637 or moorecolson.com.
