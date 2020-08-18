Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that partner Jon Powell, CPA/CITP, CISA, as the recipient of the American Institute of CPAs 2020 Information Management and Technology Assurance Standing Ovation award.
AICPA honored 11 young CPAs for contributions to their specialty area with the fifth annual Standing Ovation award. The recipients, all CPAs age 40 and under, were acknowledged during AICPA’s ENGAGE 2020 conference.
In the Information Management and Technology Assurance Standing Ovation Honors category, Powell was one of six award CPA recipients who all hold the Certified Information Technology Professional specialty credential and have been recognized for their contributions in the area of information management and technology assurance.
Powell is a partner in Moore Colson’s Risk Advisory & Compliance Services Practice.
