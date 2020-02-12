Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced Brian Renshaw, partner and hospitality practice leader, has joined the Georgia Restaurant Association board.
As the leader of the firm's hospitality practice, he works with a variety of clients with a focus on restaurants, hotels and resorts. In the real estate practice, he works with registered investment advisors who construct, develop, own, lease, syndicate, advise and manage all classes of real estate assets, many in the hospitality space.
GRA’s board, led by CEO Karen Bremer, is comprised of hospitality veterans and supporters, with the ultimate goal of protecting and advancing Georgia’s restaurant industry.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
