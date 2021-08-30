Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced announced that partner Marcia Nally, CPA, has graduated from the Commercial Real Estate Women Atlanta leadership class.
CREW Atlanta is an organization aimed at fostering and supporting women in the Atlanta commercial real estate industry, providing networking opportunities, community involvement events and access to resources to further grow critical, industry-focused skills.
