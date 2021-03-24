Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that partner Candace Jackson, CPA, has joined the board of directors for the Pension Education Council of Atlanta, an association for retirement plan professionals.
PECA provides high-quality continuing education and networking opportunities for all types of professionals, newer entrants into the industry and benefits specialists working for plan sponsors, all of whom work with retirement plans.
On Jan. 1, PECA named the new members of its board of directors. Jackson is beginning her two-year term on the board by way of her service as marketing chair.
Jackson started her career with Moore Colson 14 years ago. She has held several roles within the firm, advancing with successive promotions from associate to a business assurance director role in 2018 and a partner role in 2021.
