Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced partner Steven Murphy, CPA, has joined the board of directors for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.
Since 1933, GMTA has served as the voice of the trucking industry in the state and represents for-hire carriers, private carriers and affiliate members.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
