Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that partner Jon Powell, CPA/CITP, CISA, was appointed as a member of the American Institute of CPAs 2021-2022 Certified Information Technology Professional Credential Committee.
Powell previously served on an AICPA committee focused on developing new content for the CITP and was the recipient of AICPA’s 2020 Information Management and Technology Assurance Standing Ovation award.
AICPA’s CITP Credential Committee helps to establish and facilitate policies that support the Information Management and Technology Assurance division. The committee is comprised of 10 industry professionals from around the country who volunteer for a 12-month term to contribute to the profession. Members share their expertise and knowledge to craft comprehensive and robust procedures and methods for IMTA professionals around the U.S.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
