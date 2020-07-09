Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced partner Adam Bateman has joined the board of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, a leading association for the construction industry.
AGC Georgia is the statewide trade association of choice for commercial construction professionals and the industry at large. The association’s primary role is to help make a stronger construction industry by providing members access to the resources and tools they need to improve their businesses.
On June 15, AGC Georgia named the members of its 2020-2021 Board of Directors. Bateman is beginning his term on the board by way of his service as vice chair of the association’s Young Leadership Program. YLP is an award-winning group with over 140 members that is a national model for leadership advancement among rising executives who work within the commercial construction industry.
Bateman will serve under the leadership of AGC Georgia’s 2020-2021 Board president David Moody, president and CEO of C.D. Moody Construction Company Inc.
