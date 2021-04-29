Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the addition of Robin Samples, CPA, as a transaction services partner in the firm's Consulting Practice.
Samples brings over 20 years of experience working in financial advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring.
After starting her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in restructuring, she joined KPMG’s transaction advisory team in 2004. Since that time, she has worked on hundreds of transactions across several industries, including manufacturing and distribution, technology, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services and construction. She has provided both buy- and sell-side financial due diligence to private equity and strategic clients in transactions ranging from $10 million to $1 billion.
Samples also recently led the financial due diligence practice in Atlanta for an international tax and financial advisory firm and was the firm’s Southeast regional leader of Women’s Inclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.