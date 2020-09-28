Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced it won the Large Firms category in the seventh annual Georgia Accounting Food Fight.
The two-week competition, organized by The Georgia Society of CPAs and the Georgia Food Bank Association, brings together accounting professionals from all across Georgia with the goal of raising funds for the state’s nine regional food banks. According to GSCPA and GFBA, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has raised a record-breaking $285,117 and the equivalent to 1,140,468 meals for the Food Bank in 2020, which represents a 48% increase over last year’s results.
Moore Colson raised $28,582.88, the equivalent of 114,332 meals for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. This ranked Moore Colson No. 1 in Georgia in the Large Firms category for Total Points and No. 1 of all the teams in its region for Total Points. This is the firm’s sixth win in the Large Firms category.
