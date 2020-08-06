Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced consulting manager Amanda Levesque, CPA, CFE, was named a 2020 National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts and Consultants’ Training Institute 40 Under Forty honoree.
Since 1991, the NACVA and CTI have transformed careers and practices for thousands of financial consulting professionals worldwide and are considered the premier developer of training and resources for consulting professionals building their practices. The 40 Under Forty honor is given to NACVA members for their accomplishments in the profession and their communities.
Levesque joined Moore Colson in 2017. She has over seven years of accounting experience. She has worked on engagements within a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceutical, automobile, construction, alternative energy and agriculture.
