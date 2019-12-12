Cumberland-based Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm, announced the opening of a new trust company in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Magnolia Trust Company provides individualized and independent trust administration services for high-net-worth individuals and families, including regional privately held business owners, foundations, family offices and charitable organizations in the Southeast. The company is owned by the shareholders of Moore Colson.
The Tennessee-chartered trust company was founded on the expertise of seasoned certified public accountants and attorneys. It will open its second office in Atlanta next year.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com or MagnoliaTrust.com.
